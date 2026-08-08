After 15 years of running Arrowtown’s most iconic, and loved, pub, Jeannie Crawford is handing over the reins. Last week she announced she has sold The Fork and Tap to Queenstown-based Republic Hospitality — they will take over on August 24. However, she has no plans to leave the community, and will continue on as the landlord. Crawford tells Mountain Scene while the sale has happened a bit earlier than planned, “it’s just come at the right time”. “I want to have a bit of space, I want to have just a bit of time with family, I want to travel. “It’s in such a good place right now, and I think that’s a good time to hand it over.” But it is bittersweet — “one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made in my life”, she says. Crawford and her late husband, Keith, took over the pub in 2011 and poured their hearts and souls into what was, at the time, a dilapidated building with huge potential. “Together with our wonderful team, we cleaned it up and started making it what it is today. “This business was built on community and care, hard work and family — this is what has made it a success.” She says the pub and community carried the family, including her children, Zoe and Jed, through the most difficult period of their lives, after Keith died, aged 49, in 2018 following a courageous brain tumour battle. Then, in 2020, Jeannie led a massive seismic strengthening project to ensure the ‘Old Girl’, which dates back to 1874, was future-proofed — a second stage of renovations was completed in time for the building’s 150th anniversary. She pays huge credit to her loyal and long-standing staff, particularly Rikki-Lee Rapson, Helena Smith and Steve Hards, “who have been the magic”, alongside the local wineries, craft breweries, craftsmen, tradies, builders, musos and their locals. “Arrowtown wouldn’t be the place it is without you all.” The sale was the talk of the town last week, and Crawford says the feedback she has received has been “just amazing”. “Everyone’s so supportive, they’re excited for me and my family … I’ve just had the most beautiful messages and support.” She is thrilled, too, with the new owners, believing Republic will be respectful custodians of the legacy, and 23 staff, she and her family have built. Republic CEO Blair Impey says the company, which is locally managed and funded by a Kiwi growth fund, has always had a deep respect for The Fork and Tap, and loves having a local connection. “It’s really important to us to preserve and maintain what makes The Fork and Tap so special — we want to have the local team and we’ve said to them … they should feel comfortable that we’re looking to preserve and maintain it, rather than come in and make big changes.” Impey says they want to continue providing a range of craft beers, including local crafts, “and we’re not looking to make price changes, either”. “A lot of what we’re wanting to do is show absolute respect for Jeannie and her family and the team there. “We’re not buying it to change it. “We really want to lean in and support the Arrowtown community, with the local team.” tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz