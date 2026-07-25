It might look like nothing’s happening, but work’s about to resume on enlarging Queenstown’s high-profile Ladies Mile highway-Howards Dr intersection. An NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) spokesperson says “the recent decision to proceed with a signallised intersection [rather than a roundabout] has meant we now just need to finalise the detailed design of the new intersection before we get into more further physical works next month”. Enabling works on underground services have already been completed. The spokesperson adds the Alliance, which is running the contract, is now preparing ‘lay down’ areas for equipment, and procurement of materials is under way. NZTA will soon be advising locals about some impending tree removal to allow for the larger intersection, which is scheduled for early next month, though it’s aiming to keep as many of the flowering trees as possible. “The finished plan includes landscaping and planting to maintain the look and feel of the entrance to Queenstown. “Replacement trees will include specimen trees, such as deciduous oak and native kowhai, and suitable shrubs and bushes. “We’ll be diverting cyclists and pedestrians onto a dedicated shared path south of [the highway] that links to the existing dog walking track. “All of the trees near the new path are expected to remain.” — PHILIP CHANDLER