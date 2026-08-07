A Queenstown suburb will soon be formally recognised, but a punctuation mark may be a stumbling block. As the resort town grapples with all the problems and opportunities associated with its rampant growth, the New Zealand Geographic Board has decided the apostrophe in the name of a suburb should be removed. In a case of calling it what it is, a detailed seven-page board report reveals Colliers Real Estate Queenstown applied to have the name Hanley’s Farm gazetted as the official local name for the 516ha suburb immediately north of Jack’s Point.. During the initial development stage it was dubbed Henley Downs, but at the time it was marketed for sale it became Hanley’s Farm, after John “Jack” Hanley, a labourer who worked on Kawarau Falls Station. The board report, however, said that did not necessarily mean the development name would become official. “This naturally results in the residents identifying with the name, despite it not having been through the rigour of good naming practice and public consultation applied by the board.” Colliers advised the board the name Hanley’s Farm was widely used by residents, local service providers, utility companies, delivery services, schools and emergency responders. However, the lack of formal suburb recognition was creating confusion and administrative inconsistencies and had broader community implications. They included inconsistencies across government agencies, insurance providers, utilities and postal services — Hanley’s Farm residents, at present, have no postal service. There were also “wayfinding challenges”, and potential ambiguity for emergency services, where the clarity of suburb identity was critical. Colliers Otago residential business manager Raylene McQueen told the Otago Daily Times the company lodged the proposal in mid-2025, seeking formal recognition of Hanley’s Farm as a separate suburb from Jack’s Point, as it had developed into a distinct community, with its own identity, character and amenities. “Formal recognition would assist residents, visitors, service providers, utility providers, emergency services and mapping platforms to identify and distinguish between the two localities more accurately. “It would also acknowledge the established sense of place and community identity that has emerged within Hanley’s Farm as the suburb has matured,” Ms McQueen said. At its meeting on June 30, the board decided to accept the proposal — but it has taken issue with the apostrophe. Its report said the Queenstown Lakes District Council, referred to the name “Hanleys Farm” in publications — in fact, council reports and documents viewed by the ODT refer to both Hanleys and Hanley’s, while the subdivision’s official website includes the apostrophe. It had been signposted by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi on State Highway 6 without the apostrophe, but the suburb’s official website includes it. The board ultimately decided to amend Colliers’ proposal, to officially name the area Hanleys Farm (no apostrophe), which, it said, “aligns with national naming conventions and standardised place naming practice”. Submissions close on October 6. A council spokesman said they did not expect to make a submission for or against the proposal, “but look forward to learning the outcome”. Meanwhile, Ms McQueen said Colliers Queenstown had subsequently lodged a further proposal with the board, seeking formal recognition of Shotover Country, which neighbours Lake Hayes Estate at Ladies Mile, as a distinct suburb in its own right — development there started in 2012. tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz