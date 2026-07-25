Jetboats, helicopters and search parties have been involved in the search for a missing 11-year-old Samoyed near Arrowtown. Obi (pictured), the much-loved dog of local lawyer Paige Noorland and her partner, was last seen about 11am on Sunday while out on a walk at the river end of Morven Ferry Rd. Noorland says he was “sniffing along the beach, and then disappeared”. Last seen wearing a black harness with ‘Floof’ on it, the couple spent the following 10 hours searching for him, to no avail. Upwards of 30 people have been searching the immediate area for hours on end ever since, they’ve deployed jetboats along the river, and a thermal camera every morning and night, while Thunder Jet and Heliworks have also been keeping an eye out for him. Noorland’s walked the Twin Rivers Trail from Shotover Country to Barn Hill a couple of times, and has now pieces of their clothing along the way to help Obi find his way home. Meantime, if anyone else locates him, they can send a message on Instagram via @obi_the_samoyed — TRACEY ROXBURGH