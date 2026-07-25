The person who successfully nominated volunteer firey Lee Winter to be last month’s ‘Good Egg’ singled him out for being “a good bugger”. An initiative by Pavilion Bar & Kitchens, each month it recognises someone doing good in the community. Winter joined the Queenstown fire brigade just over eight years ago, not realising it was a voluntary role — he’s also a paid member of the airport’s emergency services. Helping out people was his main motivation for joining — “and going to someone on their worst day and just being there to help”. Though he’s a senior firefighter, officer qualified, Winter says fighting fires is just a small part of the job, “which is really good for everyone”. However, when dealing with vehicle crashes, for example, you can get some unpleasant sights, he confirms. “There’s a lot of support you can get through the brigade or the fire service — to be honest, it’s a little embarrassing, but I just call my mum [in the UK].” Winter says he also enjoys attending community open days — “it’s amazing to go see everyone”. Anyone can nominate a ‘Good Egg’ via Pavilion’s Facebook page, ‘Pavilion Queenstown’. Each month’s winner’s awarded a meal voucher, then at year’s end an overall ‘Golden Egg’ will be announced at function. scoop@scene.co.nz