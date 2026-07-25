Queenstown’s Southern Lakes Swimming Club’s (SLSC) taken possession of a next-generation defibrillator, which is about the same size as a cellphone. Hato Hone St John’s just launched the LifeBeat Mini Defibrillator, which weighs less than 700g — about half the weight of a traditional AED — and can easily fit into a glove box, handbag or first-aid kit. Priced at $2990, it offers all the life-saving capabilities of a traditional defib, with voice prompts and intuitive smart pads guiding users through every step, while the device recognises the patient’s heart rhythm to deliver a shock only when required. Its dust and water-resistant design also operates at altitudes of up to 5000m, and in temperatures from -15°C to 50°C . SLSC founder Richie Lambert says they’d previously invested in St John defibs for water-based emergencies, but the LifeBeat Mini will better protect the growing community of open-water swimmers on Lake Whakatipu. The club attracts up to 50 swimmers, aged 18 to 70, during summer, and regularly organises swims in remote locations on the lake, where there’s no road access. If a cardiac emergency happens, responders may need to use a helicopter or boat to reach the scene, making immediate access to a defib critical. “We need to create a safe and supportive environment so that people can enjoy open-water swimming knowing safety measures are in place,” Lambert says. tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz