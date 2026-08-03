James Stevenson-Wallace has been unveiled as the new chief executive of the Queenstown Lakes District Council. Mr Stevenson-Wallace’s appointment comes after a decision of the full council on July 23. He will relocate from Wellington with his partner and begin the role on October 5. Previously Mr Stevenson-Wallace served as chief executive of Manaaki Whenua — Landcare Research and the Electricity Authority. Most recently, he was director of transformation for the newly established Bioeconomy Science Institute. Prior to that he held senior leadership positions at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), with responsibility for energy and natural resources, fisheries management, regional development and regulatory reform. Mr Stevenson-Wallace said he was looking forward to the opportunity. "Queenstown Lakes is a district with heart, outstanding natural environments and significant opportunities ahead,” he said. "I look forward to working alongside elected members, staff, mana whenua, community partners and residents to continue shaping a positive future for the district." Queenstown Lakes Mayor John Glover said finding the right person to lead the organisation through a period of significant change in the local government sector had been a key priority. “Following a thorough recruitment process and careful consideration of a strong field of candidates, council is confident James is the right person to lead QLDC into its next chapter,” Mr Glover said. “James is a highly accomplished leader with an impressive track record across both the public and science sectors. "His experience, strategic insight and ability to lead through change will be invaluable as our district continues to grow and respond to the opportunities and challenges ahead.” Mr Glover said Mr Stevenson-Wallace's background aligns closely with the issues facing Queenstown Lakes. “Much of James' career has been spent working at the intersection of growth, infrastructure, affordability, environmental pressures and public accountability. "He understands the importance of balancing community aspirations with sustainable growth and effective service delivery.” Mr Glover acknowledged Michelle Morss who has been Interim Chief Executive since February. — Allied Media