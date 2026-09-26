GIBBSTON Valley Lodge & Spa’s cemented its place on the world stage for the seventh consecutive year, while accolades have also rained down on other Wakatipu spas.

On Tuesday, Gibbston Valley’s spa was crowned New Zealand’s best resort spa at the prestigious World Spa Awards, now in their 12th year, which recognises excellence in global spa and wellness tourism.

Other local nominees in that category were The Spa at Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort and Glenorchy’s Blanket Bay Spa at Blanket Bay.

Queenstown’s Roki Collection also secured another gong — already home to Cuisine Good Food Awards’ best restaurant in NZ, and the recipient of two Michelin stars, its spa, Roki Pure, was named NZ’s best hotel spa — other nominees in that category included Sofitel Spa L’Occitane en Provence at Sofitel Queenstown Hotel & Spa and Moss Queenstown at Sudima Five Mile.

And Whakatipu’s Aro Hā Wellness Retreat won NZ’s best wellness retreat.

Gibbston Valley hospitality head Ashling Swirtz says their award recognises the spa’s unique offering and its ability to meet the needs of today’s traveller, who is looking for opportunities to slow down and recharge.

Swirtz says the spa’s vineyard setting has also shaped its treatment menu, including the use of the TheraVine range, which draws on grapevine-derived ingredients for anti-ageing benefits.

“We’ve placed a strong emphasis on creating warmer, more personalised experiences for every guest.

“And being a vineyard and wine destination gives us a point of difference that guests simply can’t experience elsewhere.”

The latest accolade follows a string of successes for Gibbston Valley.

Last October, the lodge was awarded a Michelin Key, one of only 19 properties in NZ to receive the international honour — the property retained that in the recently announced 2026 Michelin Guide hotel selection.

“The Michelin Key and now our seventh World Spa Award reflect our commitment to getting the small details right while also delivering the bigger picture.

“The wellness industry is constantly evolving, and our team is committed to ongoing learning, introducing relevant new experiences while ensuring they remain authentic to who we are,” Swirtz says.

Other local nominees were Body Sanctum Day Spa and The Well Spa, both in NZ’s best day spa category, which was won by Rotorua’s Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz