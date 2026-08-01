After almost 20 years supporting vulnerable children in the Whakatipu, Family Works Buddy Programme co-ordinator Nanette Benington’s retiring. She’s been in the job for the past 18 years, during which time she’s trained 250 “big buddies” and organised 225 matches with “little buddies” aged between 4 and 12. The programme, which also runs in Invercargill and Gore, matches children with an adult who can offer them friendship, support, guidance and encouragement and, helping develop their social skills, self-esteem and confidence. Benington says it’s been a “wonderful privilege” to work in a job she’s loved, with great people, and being part of the little buddies’ and their families’ lives. "I will always remember one little buddy who said, ‘my big buddy taught me how to be a good man’.” Another little buddy came from a family facing numerous challenges and went on to study at university after being encouraged by her big buddy, becoming the first in her family to do so. She now works with older adults in the community around their health and wellbeing, Benington says. Family Works manager Irene Te Koeti says Benington’s shown unwavering dedication to the programme, and has been instrumental in getting the Whakatipu business community to support it. “Nanette will leave a legacy.” Big buddy Darren Ryan, who’s been involved in the programme for the past two years, says Benington’s passion and commitment have made a lasting difference to many people and families. "She will be incredibly hard to replace.” tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz