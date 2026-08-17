A painting of a large peak overlooking Lake Wakatipu has winged its way to a place also synonymous with lakes and peaks. Queenstown artist Pamela Wilson is surprised and delighted her work of Bayonet Peak, above Lake Wakatipu, was selected as one of 300 pieces to be displayed in the small settlement of Chianciano in Tuscany, Italy. Held from August 15-29 at the Chianciano Art Museum (Museo d’Arte di Chianciano Terme) and in 13 galleries of the medieval historic centre of Chianciano, in the heart of Tuscany, the Chianciano Biennale features about 300 creative talents from more than 50 nations. The selected works span painting, sculpture, photography, digital art, installation and immersive art, displayed across 3000sq m of exhibition space in the museum and throughout the town. Mrs Wilson said she was excited to get recognised for her painting. Unfortunately, she did not get to go to Tuscany as she was tied up with some painters in Kimberley in Australia and was only just back. As she drove to Queenstown most days, she looked at Bayonet Peak and always enjoyed the view. She had painted Bayonet Peak quite a few times and this particular piece came when she was painting with a friend and a granddaughter. Mrs Wilson said the painting was a favourite of hers for no real reason, but just caught her eye. It was in expressionist style and used oils. It was for sale at the gallery in Tuscany, but if it was not sold she would donate the painting to the gallery. She mostly painted scenes and landscapes around Queenstown. Her family traced their roots back to Arrowtown in 1872 and she is a member of various art societies throughout Queenstown and Central Otago.