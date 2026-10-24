According to promo material, The Millhouse at Arrowtown’s Millbrook Resort overlooks “the tranquil Mill Pond”.

Except it was not tranquil during the big rainfall on August 27, when it overflowed into the since-shut restaurant.

“It was just the volume of water that was coming down,” director of operations Brian Howie says, “and then at that time of year you’ve got snow melt as well.

“I mean, I’ve been at Millbrook for 18 years and I’d never seen volume of water like that.

“Look, we were planning a refurbishment of it, it’s now taken on a bigger scope and we’re just going to use that opportunity to do a fuller refurb, which now includes the kitchen.

“And we’re just looking at that conservatory area, just to make it a better space that connects with the outdoor area, and we’re putting a bar into it.”

The restaurant will now reopen in late January.

Ironically, just over eight weeks before, The Millhouse — set within Millbrook’s restored 1873 flour mill — had been announced as a Michelin Guide ‘selected’ restaurant in New Zealand’s inaugural Michelin Guide awards.

— PHILIP CHANDLER