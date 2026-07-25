A tech-savvy Queenstowner’s created an online “scavenger hunt” for visitors and locals as a fun alternative to “crazy expensive” adventure activities. Robbie Keough says UrbanFox sends players on a walking route around the town centre — using a mobile-friendly website or WhatsApp to guide them — while they solve clues and complete challenges. Along the way they get to learn about some of the resort’s history and the origins of various landmarks in the CBD and Queenstown Gardens. “It’s a bit of learning, a bit of adventure and some riddles”. And at a cost of $12 a group, “it doesn't cost the earth”, he says. The Queenstown council business analyst created the first version of UrbanFox for its social club’s members earlier this year. "After seeing how much people enjoyed it, I decided to turn it into something that locals and visitors could experience as well.” When he looked at the relatively few scavenger hunts available in New Zealand cities and towns, he found them “pretty generic” and poorly-researched. He’s spent the past few months developing the route, clues, historical content and the technology behind it, including a website integrated with WhatsApp and a payments system. As he and his partner walked around the town centre coming up with its content, they enjoyed learning the stories behind its places and objects. "They’re things you take for granted because you walk past them every day”. Although individuals can do the scavenger hunt, it, it’s more fun for at least two people, whether a family, group of friends, or a date, he says. Readers can check out UrbanFox at: urbanfox.app/ guy.williams@scene.co.nz