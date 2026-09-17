There was a rare collection of two nonagenarians and even a centenarian at Queenstown Bowling Club’s season-opening day last Saturday.

From left are Neil Carlaw, 92, newly-minted 100-year-old Owen Todd and Ron Carter, 91.

Todd , who wrote the club’s 100-year history, last played about six years ago while Carlaw and Carter are still active.

The latter, explaining the sport’s attraction, says “you’ll make a lot of friends and you can play right through till you’re in your 90s”.

Carlaw says he and Carter will be playing in the club pairs this season — “we’re going to chase these young 80-year-olds who think they can play bowls.”

— PHILIP CHANDLER