Impacts of the government’s tourism ambitions on Queenstown will come under the spotlight next Thursday night.

Internationally-recognised destination management leader Kiri Goulter, and Destination Queenstown and Lake Wānaka Tourism chief executive Mat Woods will discuss ‘The Future of Tourism? Policy and pressures, people and place’ during the next Catalyst Kōrero, which will be MC’d by tourism communications specialist Sarah Bennett.

They’ll address what the government’s recently-released ‘Tourism Policy Statement’ — priorities of which include doubling tourism export value by 2034, improving productivity, sustainable tourism and community support — means for the resort’s, and New Zealand’s, tourism industry, and the people and places it impacts on.

Goulter says the statement got little media coverage but, crucially, for the first time sets goals every government agency, including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tourism NZ and Department of Conservation, must guide their investments and actions by.

It also specifies the roles and responsibilities of local and national government, and industry players.

“But nobody is steering the tourism ship,” she says.

“What we need is national and regional governance that co-ordinates activity — across the whole system, and from a public good perspective.”

Next Thursday’s discussion, being held at Frankton Rd’s The Rees Hotel from 6.30pm-8pm, will look at how closing the governance gap could ensure tourism delivers value for all Kiwis, and address specific local pressures.

“We actually have to do something immediately,” Woods, one of the driving forces behind the district’s regenerative tourism plan, says.

That’s because between residential and tourism growth, “we just can’t handle any more”.

“And no one comes on holiday to go to gridlock.”

While the event’s free to attend, registration is required, via Humanitix.

Online donations or cash koha will be given to Queenstown community support centre Happiness House.

tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz