Queenstown’s Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant’s ‘stage three project’ has just been lauded at Otago’s civil infrastructure awards. The final stage of the upgrade project, completed by McConnell Dowell, doubled the capacity of the facility, retired oxidation ponds and enabled more effective activated sludge treatment, and minimised environmental effects. In Dunedin last Friday, it picked up the Supreme Award, Community Image Award, and Construction Projects Valued Over $5m Award at the Civil Contractors New Zealand Otago Hynds Construction Awards for what is described as “a masterclass in delivery and community engagement”. Off-site, McConnell Dowell supported Queenstown charity Happiness House by donating firewood, and building a dedicated wood shed to house it, food and Christmas gifts for families in need, and also raised $13,500 through two marathons. Judges said all submissions in the project category were “excellent”, but after much consideration the treatment plant upgrade stood out above the rest. “This project had multiple aspects to it and was delivered within a live, operational treatment plant, which required tie ins, staged commissioning and careful co-ordination to maintain uninterrupted service.” — TRACEY ROXBURGH