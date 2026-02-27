Photo: ODT files A newly revived charitable trust is splitting $379,770 among 11 local and regional community causes in its first funding round. The Mactodd Community Charitable Trust is an outgrowth of a former trust, set up in 1979, and has a mandate to fund, in particular, initiatives and projects focusing on youth development, health and wellbeing, environmental stewardship and services benefiting the wider community. A total of 96 applications were received. Mactodd director and grants committee member Caitlin Dykes said the response highlighted the depth of need and the strength of community spirit locally. "It has been wonderful to have received this level of interest and engagement, and we are immensely grateful to those who took the time to apply," fellow committee member and Mactodd solicitor Madeline Patterson said. The Queenstown Trails Trust (QTT) received the largest amount, $109,000, for the southern approach to a new cycling/walking bridge over State Highway 6, near the Shotover Bridge. It will connect Jim’s Way, below Quail Rise, and Hardware Lane. It has been mooted by QTT chief executive Mark Williams as an alternative to what he has termed "that horrendous crossing point opposite Bunnings". The second funding round is expected to be announced on October 1. Other successful applicants • Wakatipu High School, $65,000 for support staff for its migrant students. • Glenorchy Mission Hall, $11,620 to paint it. • Baskets of Blessing, $10,000 for a food storage container. • Mount Aspiring College, $10,500 for wellbeing programmes for students. • Central Otago Wilding Conifer Control Group, $15,000 for a new equipment trailer. • Upper Clutha Community Link, $5000 for a foodbank storage container. • Dunstan Arm Rowing Club, $100,000 for a new shed. • Wānaka Cycling Without Age, $4150 for a storage container. • Luggate Fire Brigade, $29,500 for a generator. • Alexandra District Museum (Central Stories), $10,000 for digitisation, $6000 for cataloguing and $4000 for collection software.