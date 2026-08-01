Last season, the Wakatipu Premiers rugby side lost all their three games against Upper Clutha, including the final.

This season, they again suffered three losses against the Wānaka-based side, including last Saturday’s final.

However, the margins were much closer this year — two 13-8 losses in round robin play and a 17-14 defeat in Wānaka last weekend.

Wakatipu led 7-5 at halftime last Saturday but blew gilt-edged opportunities to add another try or two.

Upper Clutha replied with two early second-half tries, and by the time Wakatipu scored in the 78th minute it was too late.