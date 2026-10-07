Boaties are being encouraged to brush up on their bar-crossing skills at a free presentation in Balclutha tonight.

The Otago Regional Council harbourmaster team is holding the free meeting at Balclutha St John on High St tonight, from 7pm.

Harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook said boaties could brush up on their bar-crossing knowledge ahead of summer, and make safety for themselves and loved ones a priority.

“Bar crossings can be dangerous, even for experienced skippers.

“Preparation is key. Before leaving shore, check your vessel, safety equipment, communications gear and the weather forecast. Make sure you understand the rules and know your limitations. Most importantly, let someone know your plans. If in doubt, don't go out.”

Mr Rushbrook said bar-related boating accidents continued to pepper the headlines each summer, meaning it was essential to ensure safety both before and during excursions on the water.

“Come along for an informative and relaxed evening featuring practical advice and real-life experiences from local experts, including Coastguard, Marine Search and Rescue (MSAR), Dive Otago, a local fisherman, and ORC’s harbourmaster team.

“Whether you're an experienced skipper, an occasional boatie, fisher, a diver or just keen to learn more, everyone is welcome.”

Spot prizes would be available for attendees.