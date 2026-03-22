Axel Simmons, 13, leads the charge on a slide watered by the Clutha Valley Volunteer Fire Brigade’s tanker. PHOTO: NICK BROOK The Clutha Valley Volunteer Fire Brigade celebrated its 50th anniversary by becoming a first responder unit. Approval to the upgraded status was the highlight of an award ceremony following a family fun day hosted by the brigade at Clutha Valley Primary School on Saturday. As first responders, brigade members will receive additional training and new equipment, enabling them to deliver faster assistance to a wider range of medical callouts while waiting for ambulance support from Balclutha, at least 30 minutes away. ‘‘We thought we would step up,’’ Chief Fire Officer Richard Hunter said. ‘‘We’ll be able to use our additional knowledge and skills on the spot if something happens in our day jobs.’’ Fourteen of the brigade’s 19 members had already signed up and would begin training in June. Former chief fire officer John Kee was among those receiving individual awards and received his third long-service clasp, signifying 35 years on the team. ‘‘Nobody’s pleased to hear the fire station siren going off, but there’s definitely excitement,’’ he said. ‘‘I still get a spike of adrenaline when I hear it.’’ Mr Kee, whose family has been farming in the valley since 1912, began volunteering 38 years ago. The daytime community event at the school featured a free barbecue, displays hosted by emergency services and children’s entertainment. CFO Hunter said the brigade had been planning the day for about two years. ‘‘We get a lot of support from our local people so we were looking forward to putting something on for the community, as well as the evening awards dinner for our firefighters,’’ he said. Acting Fire and Emergency New Zealand district manager Craig Gold, a former valley local, attended the formal dinner along with more Fenz representatives and Clutha District Mayor Jock Martin. ‘‘We got beautiful weather but everybody was planning on turning out for the day anyway because we’re just grateful for our volunteers always being there,’’ Clutha valley farmer Holly McCammon said.