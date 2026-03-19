Mark Senada, 11 (left), and Dorian McHale, 12, both of Tokomairiro Dojo close in combat. Tokomairiro Kyokushin Karate recently hosted a kata and match fight tournament at Coronation Hall in Milton, drawing about 50 competitors from the North and South Islands. Local students applied a vigorous eight-week regime of physical and mental fitness to prepare themselves for full-contact fighting. ‘‘Kata means ‘patterns’, — demonstration of technique ... Kyokushin means ‘the ultimate truth’,’’ Milton sensei Kelvin McSkimming said. Milton’s Emmett Johnston, 10 (right), counters Dunedin’s Leevi Andrew, 12, refereed by Dunedin’s Kana Aoshima. ‘‘Not the way most people think of it, but by striving and pushing yourself 100% in everything you do, in all aspects of your life.’’ The Milton dojo was founded by Mr McSkimming and sempei Chris Smith in 2009 and has a reputation for producing national full-contact fighting champions at all levels. The recent tournaments featured divisions of Juniors 7 to 14 years, Colts 15 to 18 years and seniors 18 and over, including one veteran of 54. ‘‘The biggest highlight for me ... is the self belief you see in the students’ faces after they have accomplished something that they would never have thought possible,’’ Mr McSkimming said. Toko Dojo comrades Slade Dunn (left) and Max Counsell fought for points with respect and discipline.