Local authorities are frequently told to “only deliver the essentials”, “tighten our belts”, and “stop kicking the can down the road”.

Yet we are forced to spend ratepayer money on proposals, only for the government to demand we enter a “holding pattern” for an unknown length of time.

Where is the accountability to the ratepayers and those elected to serve them?

Councils have become the symptoms of shifting political tides, and inconsistent policies that change as fast as social media trends.

The only victims of this uncertainty are our residents, while councils are left to bear the blame for poor decisions and wasteful spending driven by cabinet mandates.

We need strong, consistent policy to plan for our future leadership.

It is impossible to provide certainty for our district when the future of New Zealand is determined by ever-changing perspectives on how the country should be run.

While central government has dominated the headlines with news of amalgamation and rates capping, my fellow councillors and I are taking a deep dive with staff to better understand our core services.

We are committed to reviewing service levels and associated costs, and we will be asking for your feedback to inform the long term plan budgets before we move to formal consultation.

Furthermore, once Southern Waters becomes operational in July 2027, water services will transition out of the council’s operating budget.

We are actively examining how this will impact our overheads and how those changes will flow down to you.

As mayor, I want to assure the community that we are listening to your concerns about rising costs.

A key part of this work is identifying which services you value most.

On a brighter note, there is plenty of good news in our district.

I recently attended the sod-turning ceremony for SIT Telford’s $2.4 million refurbishment.

We can sometimes be guilty of not fully appreciating what is on our own doorstep.

SIT Telford is the only rural centre in the country offering residential live-in learning for both domestic and international students.

It was pleasing to hear that the student roll continues to climb.

I also caught up with architecture TV show Grand Designs NZ presenter Tom Webster recently to chat about his work and the many places he visits.

We live, work, and play here in the Clutha District because we love it, but it is wonderful to hear different perspectives, and to know that others view it as a special place too.

To help keep our district special, our team has been promoting the “Recycle Right” message as they begin regular bin audits and a six-month glass recycling trial at the Milton Transfer Station.

The team will be checking bins to ensure they meet recycling standards.

Currently, our district has a 10.5% contamination level, which means nearly 90% of the contents in our recycling bins is correct.

We just need to keep working together to ensure plastic bags and soft lids stay out of the mix.