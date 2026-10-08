This week’s Silver Fern Farms Local Legend is Balclutha Community Garden co-founder, and president, Robyn Bell.

Mrs Bell said she was proud the garden continued to thrive today, after she and a neighbour had founded it in 2015.

The garden served a dual purpose, educating locals in green-fingered skills, and providing healthy, homegrown produce for local good causes such as food banks.

“It’s been an education for all of us. Every time you step in the garden you’re learning something new,” Mrs Bell said.

The Age Concern South Otago co-ordinator said low-cost sources of community food were become ever more important as the cost-of-living crisis impacted people.

She was grateful to Silver Fern Farms and her nominator for her tasty leg of lamb.

“I’m tickled to be nominated. I’ll probably share it with my sister who’s visiting from Hokitika shortly. We’ll have it roasted with a bit of rosemary, and mustard, mint sauce and gravy alongside.”

Nominate your Silver Fern Farms Local Legends by emailing info@cluthaleader.co.nz with your reasons for the nomination and a contact number.