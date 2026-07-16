Matariki is the Māori name for the cluster of stars known as the Pleiades. When it rises in the north-eastern skies in late May or early June, it signals to Māori that the New Year will begin. PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Being out and about in our district and getting to know our communities more is where I feel most at home.

Engaging in one-on-one conversations allows me to better understand the needs of our residents.

Being filmed as part of my mayoral duties is new for me but growth often comes from stepping outside our comfort zones.

I want to thank the 214 individuals who participated in our council survey for Clutha regarding local government reforms.

This is a topic I’m eager to gather community feedback on.

The survey opened on June 16 and closed on June 30. Participation was initially slow, which is why I took to social media to encourage more engagement.

I understand that everyone is busy, but it was crucial for us to capture the voice of the Clutha District as these reforms begin.

Hand on heart, I genuinely wanted to hear your thoughts.

Every change process needs a starting point, and our local survey is just that.

For more information about the Head Start pathway, please visit our Clutha Connect page (connect.cluthadc.govt.nz), where you can find FAQs, a timeline and results of the survey.

This week, we also celebrate Matariki, a time to reflect on the past year, honour those who have passed, and plan.

Most importantly, it’s a moment to remember what truly matters to us all.

For me, whānau is everything, as are the relationships we cultivate through our work, businesses, community groups and shared responsibilities.

As a proud iwi Māori, I feel honoured to represent our people and our place.

To embrace te Reo in a video encouraging everyone to connect for Matariki is deeply personal for me.

Our diverse cultures provide a powerful means of connection, helping us understand one another, share knowledge and build thriving communities.

The Clutha District is enriched by our diverse cultures and communities.

I encourage you all to celebrate Matariki with those closest to you.

If you’d like to check out my latest filming endeavours, head over to my mayoral Facebook page.

Mānawatia a Matariki!