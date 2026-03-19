One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition following a crash on State Highway 1 this morning.

Two people had to be freed from a truck, which brought down powerlines when it hit a pole on the Waihola Highway, south of Dunedin.

The pair were trapped in the removal truck as emergency services at the scene waited for the power to be isolated before they could be rescued.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one helicopter, one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles attended the scene.

One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, and the other was transported by ambulance in a moderate condition, the spokesman said.

One was carried free on a stretcher and stabilised in an ambulance before being transferred to hospital.

Emergency services on site where a van crashed into a power pole on Waihola Highway this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Milton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Robbie Philips said firefighters had to stand about 100m back until the power could be isolated and PowerNet deemed it safe to approach.

He said where the crash was is a "complex" spot in terms of power.

"They’d hit a transformer . . . and it's fed from four different spots — so to isolate it was quite a bit of work, the power company did a good job getting that done as quickly as they did."

After the power was isolated, the passenger was able to get out unaided, however, the driver needed some assistance, he said.

Photo: Jo Jago

Police were called to the crash on the Waihola Highway (State Highway 1) near Milburn at 7.50am.

The highway has now reopened and the road is clear, after one lane was closed near the intersection with Narrowdale Rd.

An update from PowerNet showed overhead line damage affecting Clarendon, Milburn and Waihola.