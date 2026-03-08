Emergency services at the scene of the crash just south of Milton this morning. Photo: Richard Davison

State Highway 1 south of Milton has reopened after a crash between a truck and a car this morning, resulting in critical injuries.

In a statement, police said they were called to the crash near the intersection of SH1 and Adams Flat Rd just before 9am.

"Initial indicators are that there are injuries," the statement read.

A witness said a white SUV had sustained extensive damage in the crash.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one helicopter.

One patient, in a critical condition, was transported to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesperson said.

The road was closed in both directions for more than two hours but reopened at about 11.30am.

Motorists are advised to travel with extra care.