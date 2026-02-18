Kevin Little pictured in 2006. Photo: Gerard O'Brien A Kaitangata man who drowned his baby in a bathtub has been paroled after nearly 20 years behind bars. Kevin Joseph Charles Little, 46, appeared before the Parole Board last month. In 2006, he killed his 7-month-old daughter, Alyssa, at their home in Nelson. The board shut down the defendant’s previous bids for freedom, partly because he continued to deny the offending, claiming it was a tragic accident. "The dilemma is that part of the way in which the board works is to try and understand why an offender has committed the crime and then to reduce risk, ensuring that the treatment the offender has is focused on the causes of the offending. Then ultimately testing through reintegration," the board previously said. "None of that is possible in Mr Little’s case because he denies the offending and it is therefore difficult to know what did drive that offending." At last month’s hearing, Little continued to deny the murder. "He prefers instead to claim that he is guilty of failing to provide the necessities of life for her," the most recent decision said. In 2006, Little’s partner, Chontelle Murphy, had sought a separation but the defendant had refused to leave their flat. Two days before killing his daughter, he was served with legal papers ordering him to leave the property and granting custody of Alyssa to Ms Murphy. At trial, Little claimed he had slipped while taking the baby for a bath, been knocked unconscious and the baby had been inadvertently submerged. The sentencing judge put the murder down to a "moment of madness". The inmate explained to the Parole Board triggers for his feelings of stress and lack of control, which he said he was experiencing at the time of the offending. "He was able to articulate appropriate strategies for facing these challenges in the future. He was also able to identify specific challenges he will face with past colleagues and others (including the social media community) and perhaps mainstream media who will likely shun or abuse him for his murder of his daughter," the decision said. The board heard Little had good support from people who could offer positive approaches to challenges he faced. He had done a lot of planning for reintegration since his last hearing and was working outside the wire. Little was assessed as posing a moderate risk of violent reoffending and low risk of general offending. The board also considered his potential challenges reintegrating into society after his lengthy incarceration, which included a history of "being unable to cope with relationship difficulties". The board ruled these risks could be managed safely in the community. Little was released on parole on a raft of conditions, including to abide by a curfew and to submit to electronic monitoring. He would attend a progress monitoring hearing with the board once he had been in the community for three months. Parole conditions • To comply with electronic monitoring. • To be at his address between 10pm and 6am daily. • To live at an address approved by Probation. • Not to contact or associate with anyone under 16. • Not to contact or associate with any victims of his offending. • To disclose details of any intimate relationship to Probation. • To attend a reintegration meeting as directed by Probation. • To complete any recommended treatment, counselling or programme.