PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Kaitangata Promotion’s Joyce Beck stands by new signs illuminating local history for walkers on the town’s popular riverside walk.

Four new information boards have been installed, extending the path from the Memorial Gardens.

They cover floods, bridges and infrastructure on the river including schooners and steamers transporting goods and passengers as far as Tuapeka Mouth, Captain Tsukigawa, whose years skippering vessels helped earn him exemption from internment during World War 2 and tragedies including the coal mine disasters and dangers crossing the river mouth.

‘‘It’s vital local people and visitors can find out how important the activities were on the Clutha River during its past history,’’ she said.

‘‘It adds to the pleasure and exercise of your walk.’’

Completed late last year and honouring the wishes of late Kai Promotions chairman Gary Williams to make more recreational use of the river, the path was initiated by council safety officer Rachel Harrison to divert pedestrians from roads.

Mrs Beck proposed the signs to share river-related history and thanked everyone involved in the community effort from the researchers to the sign makers.