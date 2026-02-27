The Clutha District Council issued a temporary ‘‘no swimming’’ notice for Hasborough Pl, Balclutha, after sewage spilled into the Clutha River this week. IMAGE: FACEBOOK/SUPPLIED Raw sewage has spilled into the Clutha River at Balclutha this week and an investigation is under way as to the cause, authorities say. A Clutha District Council spokeswoman said the council received a report about 6.30pm on Tuesday that raw sewage had pooled around a manhole near a residence between Newarp and Harwich Sts. Contractors attended but were unable to locate anything because it was too dark, the spokeswoman said. ‘‘It is unknown how long the blockage has been occurring, but the neighbouring property was alerted by the smell,’’ the spokeswoman said. ‘‘Sewage has flowed over the section to a stormwater channel which discharges to the river. ‘‘When identified the flow was stopped temporarily while specialist equipment was sorted to clear the blockage.’’ Returning the following morning they ‘‘found the blocked manhole in a vacant section’’. The council alerted the public to the ‘‘wastewater blockage’’, saying the sewage had been contained and signposted. It warned against swimming, gathering kai or allowing dogs in the affected area of the river. Otago Regional Council’s pollution team and iwi were notified. The council said on Wednesday the blockage had been resolved, and said its contractor would return the following day to remove wet soil and visible solids and apply lime across the area. ‘‘We have no details yet about what caused the blockage - it could be fats, wipes etc: A timely reminder to only flush the 3 Ps,’’ the spokeswoman said. She said council was investigating with a camera in the pipe to see what may have caused the blockage, indicating tree roots might be an issue. The resident who reported the matter said they ‘‘first noticed the sun shining on a sort of... pond’’. ‘‘We know there’s a pipe there so I didn’t have to follow my nose very far before calling it in. ‘‘I am wondering how long it’s been leaking for though, because the bushes all around it look pretty crook, [but] you’ve got to hand it to the council for getting on to it immediately.’’ nick.brook@odt.co.nz