Emergency services at the scene of a crash on State Highway 1, just south of Milton, yesterday. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON Police are investigating the cause of a crash in South Otago that led to one driver being critically injured yesterday. A white SUV and a logging truck collided near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Adams Flat Rd, south of Milton, just before 9am. Emergency services were summoned, including a rescue helicopter, which transported the SUV driver to Dunedin Hospital, departing the scene about 10am. Acting Senior Sergeant Robin Hutton, of Balclutha, said police were still establishing the cause of the accident, which led to the SUV driver sustaining critical injuries. ‘‘The male driver of the SUV was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a fairly serious condition. The incident involved an unloaded logging truck and this vehicle, both of which were occupied by their drivers only. The precise cause of the accident remains under investigation,’’ he said. The highway was blocked following the crash, and diversions put in place while investigators examined the scene. New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway was reopened at 11.25am. A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one helicopter. One patient, in a critical condition, was transported to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesperson said. richard.davison@odt.co.nz