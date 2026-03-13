The Otago Corrections Facility. PHOTO: ODT FILES The loved ones of an Otago Corrections Facility inmate may find their visiting rights revoked after being caught trying to smuggle in medication. On Thursday, corrections staff found a prisoner was attempting to conceal two packages of the medication suboxone following a visit from a group of people. Suboxone is used to treat opioid dependence by reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms. Otago Corrections Facility (OCF) general manager Dave Miller said the prisoner would face internal misconduct charges and the visitors may be banned from the prison. The safety and security of its sites, staff and prisoners was a top priority, Mr Miller said. OCF, as one of the country’s largest prisons, had a high rate of people attempting smuggling. There had been about 500 incidents of staff locating and confiscating items this financial year. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz