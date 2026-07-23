Lawrence Creative Arts will expand its community workshops after receiving a $7000 grant from Otago Community Trust’s June funding round. The funding will support the group’s Community Arts Workshop Programme at The Junction, allowing it to build on existing koha-based evening workshops with regular after-school and daytime drop-in sessions. Plans also include a community arts library and a “Studio in a Suitcase” project, taking art materials and activities to people with limited mobility. Lawrence Creative Arts organises regular exhibitions, events and annual competitions, and trustee Rachael Taylor said the group aimed to make creative opportunities accessible to as many people as possible. “Fundamentally, it’s about wellbeing. It’s about connection, and the wellbeing comes from the people connecting together with creativity and each other.” She said keeping activities free or heavily subsidised was particularly important in a rural district, where travel could be an obstacle. “We’re trying to do things here so people don’t have to travel extensive distances to have access to quality teaching and experiences.” The organisation has already hosted exhibitions and workshops at The Junction, including children’s Matariki activities, and is brainstorming a cat-themed fundraising exhibition later this year to support local feral cat initiatives. Their “Studio in a Suitcase” concept plans to package materials and instructions for art activities into portable kits available to borrow. ‘‘Otago Community Trust has been a great supporter,’’ Mrs Taylor said. ‘‘It’s designed for volunteers. ‘‘If you don’t know something, they get in contact with you and they guide you through.’’ The Trust distributed $1,331,186 across 54 community grants in its June 2026 funding round, supporting projects including playgrounds, community arts, cultural festivals and recreation facilities. A further $965,530 was allocated through the trust’s Regional Sports Round. Community facilities and arts projects featured strongly among the general grants, while sport received the largest overall investment through the separate regional sports programme.