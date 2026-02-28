PHOTO: ODT FILES

One of Wānaka Airport’s regular users has taken aim at the costly community survey conducted by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

The ratepayer-funded study found the Upper Clutha community wanted the airport open with connections to nearby cities — but rejected flights to Auckland or Australia.

The council spent $250,000 towards the independent consultancy group, Egis, to survey the community over six months and hold several meetings.

They presented the findings this month to the council, which showed people were strongly against international flights or closing the airport, but for supporting domestic routes to Christchurch and Wellington.

Wa ¯naka Helicopters chief executive Pete Spencer-Bower said they supported the results, but noted the survey was a waste of money given this was already known through other surveys and public opinion.

‘‘The findings represent a line in the sand, providing clarity and confidence for aviation operators, training providers, and the wider community,’’ he said.

‘‘However, the $250,000 ratepayer-funded study largely confirms what the community has consistently said for years through previous consultation efforts and through the successful legal challenge in the High Court of New Zealand.

‘‘Those funds could have been invested in critical infrastructure priorities, including safety and compliance upgrades that are increasingly required.’’

He said operators across the Wānaka Airport had endured years of uncertainty through its Queenstown Airport Corporationled management.

The council appointed the corporation to manage the Wānaka Airport on its behalf.

Mr Spencer-Bower said the survey’s 15% satisfaction level with local representation in airport management reflected ‘‘mistrust and disconnect’’ between current governance and the Wānaka community.

‘‘It is now time for Queenstown Airport Corporation to rebuild that trust and align fully with the clearly expressed expectations of the community, or step aside in favour of a governance model that can.’’

The airport served as a civil defence and emergency response hub and the survey showed there was strong support to shore up those capabilities.

There was also strong support for developing the airport to have medical facilities and a permanent flying doctor service or medical transfer service, the report said.

The airport at present supported many aviation businesses, including scenic flights, flight training and skydiving.

Long-standing aviation operator Wānaka Helicopters was also a training provider.

‘‘Wānaka Helicopters recognises the critical importance of maintaining and strengthening the airport’s role as a centre for general aviation, regional connectivity and aviation training.’’

Mr Spencer-Bower said he hoped to work with the council to make sure results of the survey are now carried out.

Last year Sounds Air announced it was no longer operating flights from Wānaka to Christchurch due to a rise in costs and noted one of the main uses for the Sounds Air connection was medical travel.

The survey showed strong support for encouraging more events at the airport like Warbirds Over Wānaka.

A Wānaka Stakeholders Group spokesperson said the results of the community engagement broadly aligned with what members had been saying consistently since 2019.

‘‘We don’t want jets at Wanaka Airport and there is support for regional services, provided the numbers stack up, alongside general aviation.

‘‘There is clearly still a great deal of work for council to do before councillors can make a decision on the future of Wānaka Airport.’’

Wānaka Airport provided 200 jobs and was at present subsidised by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.