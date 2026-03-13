Gus Stevens is looking to follow in his equestrienne mother Lana’s bootsteps by competing at Wānaka A&P Show one day. PHOTO: EVIE SINCLAIR

He might only be three, but young equine enthusiast Gus Stevens has his sights set on competing at the Wānaka A&P Show.

Perched happily on his mother Lana’s showjumper Silk Road yesterday, Gus was not old enough to compete, but he hoped that he might make his debut next year.

It was a family affair for the Stevens family, of Riversdale. Gus’ father Vaughan, and three-month-old brother Flynn were also there, along with Mrs Stevens’ parents John and Trish Mackay.

Mr Mackay was busy manning the barbecue at the horse truck, cooking up bacon, eggs and hash browns for a "camping bacon and egg McMuffin" breakfast.

Mrs Stevens, 34, has been competing since she was a youngster back in the lead-rein classes. Normally, she would do about 15 shows in a season, but the arrival of Flynn meant she had cut back to five.

She had been competing at Wānaka for about 22 years and said the show was a "great place to come". She enjoyed catching up with friends and the social atmosphere.

They always parked in the same area of the horse truck park — dubbed "Southern Heights" — which was known for its hospitality. Riders were usually exempt from cooking duties.