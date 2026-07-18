Cast members of That Bloody Woman perform for crowds at the Lake Wānaka Centre over the weekend. Photo: supplied

The first performances of That Bloody Woman have left cast and crew feeling the "ultimate reward" for months of hard work.

The musical by Luke Di Somma and Gregory Cooper follows Kate Sheppard and the fight for women’s suffrage, bringing history to life with a contemporary score, sharp humour and powerful performances from a talented local cast.

Onstage Wānaka president Andrea Beryl said the cast, crew and wider management were incredibly proud of what they had created and were grateful for the support they had received from the Wānaka community.

"Seeing local audiences embrace this bold, funny and uniquely Kiwi musical has been incredibly rewarding, and we hope even more people will come along and experience it before the season is over.

"The response has been incredible, standing ovations at the end of each performance really say it all.

"When an audience rises to its feet, it’s the ultimate reward for months of hard work from our cast, crew, musicians and volunteers, seeing people laughing, cheering and leaving inspired is exactly what we hoped for," she said.

More than 50% of tickets were sold within the first week sales, and opening night sold out.

Ms Beryl said That Bloody Woman had been a wonderful reminder of what community theatre could achieve.

"We’re incredibly proud of what we have created and grateful for the support we’ve received from the Wānaka community.’’

Rehearsals began in late March where cast and crew members committed "countless evening rehearsals, weekend sessions and long days leading into production week".

"Its a real testament of dedication of the whole team," she said.

Onstage Wānaka has two final shows of That Bloody Woman tonight and tomorrow to close the eight-show season.

The show contains strong language and adult themes, recommended for mature audiences.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz