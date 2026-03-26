Queenstown Lakes District Council has decided on the future of Wanaka Airport, which will retain its focus on general aviation while enabling small scheduled flights to Christchurch, and potentially Wellington. PHOTOS: ALLIED MEDIA FILES The future direction of Wanaka Airport has been decided following a full council meeting held by Queenstown Lakes District Council. Councillors unanimously voted to retain Wānaka Airport’s focus on general aviation while enabling small scheduled flights to Christchurch, and potentially Wellington. Reflecting on the decision, Queenstown Lakes District Deputy Mayor Quentin Smith said ‘‘I think we’ve landed in a place that supports the local community and general aviation really well, and it has a limited amount of commercial scheduled services to help support activities at Wānaka’’. ‘‘It was strongly supported as the preferred option by Wānaka residents and people who were involved in the engagement. ‘‘I think it largely reflects the position of the community.’’ Cr Smith described the agreed direction as the ‘‘status quo plus’’, allowing for growth and increased use over time, without sending the town into a ‘‘large jet aircraft future, which is what many people in Wānaka feared previously’’. The airport as seen from the sky. Wānaka Stakeholders Group chairwoman Meg Taylor believed the council made the correct decision in moving forward with the approved scenario, but its viability must be properly examined as part of a master planning process. ‘‘The community was very clear that they want a small-scale airport that protects existing general aviation business, that is cost-effectively managed and has financial transparency and a much improved level of oversight and community input. ‘‘Our primary concern is that any master plan for Wānaka be cost-effective, and of a scale that doesn’t load either the airport or Upper Clutha ratepayers with further debt when there’s so many infrastructure requirements in this region. ‘‘We feel that the master plan should consider the viability of short-haul domestic flights before recommending expensive infrastructure on the basis that it will happen.’’ In a report delivered to the council to support decision-making, Queenstown Lakes District Council’s manager for strategic projects Paul Speedy wrote the scenario required no immediate airside capital investment beyond work that is already ongoing to meet compliance requirements, ‘‘avoids the environmental, amenity and airspace impacts associated with larger aircraft, and provides the best alignment with community values and local needs’’. The decision made followed the recommendations of both Mr Speedy, and the independent consultancy Egis, which ran a community engagement exercise on the future of the airport. Egis’s public consultation found a strong public preference for a ‘‘general aviation airport’’ supported by limited turboprop services (less than 30-seat aircraft) to nearby cities. A helicopter takes off from the airport.