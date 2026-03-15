Jack Stewart and his 2-year-old Jack Russell named Fred took out the Jack Russell race at this year’s Wanaka A&P Show. The pair from Waikaka took on 80 competitors from around the country for the top spot. Alice Stewart, Jack’s mother said Fred was treated just like a farm dog. He runs with the farm dogs and eats raw meat. ‘‘He catches a lot of possums. We’d never had a Jack Russell before Fred and now the race is a big part of why we come back every year,’’ she said. The boy’s father George Stewart said the first place prize - which included a dog bed, treats and toys - was ‘‘great’’. ‘‘I was almost hoping it was going to be a boat or new Hilux this year,’’ he said. Jack Stewart with his 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier Fred. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON Allie Harper, of Winton, and her horse Furstin Fiore MH won supreme hack. ‘‘There are some really great horses out there so it was pretty special really.’’ Ms Harper said she had missed out on competing in previous Wanaka shows due to a clash with Horse of the Year - which was cancelled this year. ‘‘She [the horse] did really well - got pretty tired towards the end but it’s her first time in Wanaka so I’m happy. ‘‘We’ll have the grand parade then drink some gin,’’ she said. Animal-focused events were not the only attractions: strongmen and strongwomen drew in crowds for both Friday and Saturday events. Claire Cooper, from Wellington, said she began competing in strongwoman competitions after watching her partner compete in them. ‘‘I was bored of watching so I thought I would give it a go. ‘‘I didn’t train at all so we’ll see how I go but it will be good fun,’’ she said Despite many strongman and woman competitions across the country, this is the first to be held in Wanaka. Originally from Canada, Ms Cooper said the landscapes of Wanaka and Queenstown reminded her of being at home. Crowd numbers are yet to be tallied. MetService reported a 22°C high for Saturday in Wanaka. evie.sinclair@odt.co.nz