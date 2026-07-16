Police attend the scene of the fatal crash on the Crown Range Rd this week. Photo: Ruairi O'Shea

The death of a Hong Kong resident on the Crown Range this week has prompted a warning about black ice on southern roads from the Chinese Consulate.

The South China Morning Post reported that a Hongkonger had died in the accident, marking the second fatal crash involving Hong Kong residents in New Zealand this year.

The report said that the Chinese consulate had warned that winter weather in New Zealand’s South Island was unpredictable and could cause slippery roads and black ice, advising Chinese tourists driving in the country to be extra cautious, strictly adhere to traffic rules, and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns.

Two Hong Kong tourists died after a three-vehicle crash on SH1/Main South Rd near Rakaia in May.

ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz