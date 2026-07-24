Restrictions on freedom camping at Allenby Pl and Beacon Point Rd in Wānaka have moved a step closer following a council meeting. At a full meeting on Thursday, Queenstown Lakes District Council agreed on a proposal to amend the Freedom Camping Bylaw 2025 to remove the area at Allenby Pl and to restrict freedom camping at Beacon Point Rd to the summer months of December to February. The council also proposed to increase the number of freedom camping spaces at Wānaka Recreation Centre from 18 to 21. A report prepared to support decision-making at the meeting states to amend a bylaw, council must be satisfied that it is necessary to protect the area, protect the health and safety of people who may visit the area and to protect access. The council must also be satisfied a bylaw is the most appropriate and proportionate way to address a perceived problem and before making a final decision, the council must prepare a statement of proposal for public consultation. Consultation on the proposed changes is open from July 27 to August 31, with the community invited to provide feedback on the measures proposed at Allenby Pl, Beacon Point Rd and Wānaka Recreation Centre, respectively. QLDC mayor John Glover said while the bylaw is working well overall, the impacts experienced at Allenby Pl and Beacon Point freedom camping areas indicate there may be a need for additional controls at these locations. “Consultation will give the community an opportunity to share their views before any final decisions are made,” he said. The proposal to restrict freedom camping at Allenby Pl and Beacon Point Rd followed extended controversies in Wānaka after a 2024 High Court decision ruled the council’s bylaw banning freedom camping was invalid. In response, the council established the Freedom Camping Bylaw 2025, restricting camping to 15 designated carparks, but issues at Allenby Pl and Beacon Point Rd have required further legislative intervention. [Missing Credit]A sign made by an Allenby Pl resident showing their distaste towards freedom campers near their home. Photo: Evie Sinclair In January 2026, the council temporarily banned freedom camping at Allenby Pl until the end of April 2026 citing concerns around access and health and safety, with the ban further extended to January 2027. ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz