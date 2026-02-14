Challenge Wānaka — a triathlon of generations. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Next week’s anticipated Challenge Wānaka marks 20th year of New Zealand’s largest triathlon festival, which has attracted more than 25,000 athletes and injected more than $54million into the local economy over the past two decades.

Part of the global ‘‘Challenge’’ family — which runs middle and long-distance triathlon races in more than 30 countries — the Challenge Wānaka Half has been a cornerstone of the triathlon scene since 2007.

It is regarded as a stepping stone for talented young age-group triathletes hoping to qualify for world championship events and turn pro.

Event director Jane Sharman said while road bikes, wetsuits and race tech had vastly improved over the past two decades, the pulling power of the event for triathletes and spectators remained the same.

‘‘As we reflect on 20 years, it’s very exciting to see how far the festival has come and everything our athletes have achieved,’’ she says.

‘‘Challenge Wānaka has played a part in launching some incredible pro athletes and international racing careers.

‘‘But it’s also a fantastic grassroots event where anyone can take part, in the most beautiful corner of the world.

‘‘Of course, the youth events have long been a highlight and some of our pro athletes who started out racing in Challenge Wānaka are now watching their own children participate, so it’s very special for them.’’

One of those athletes is two-time Challenge Wānaka winner and former Team NZ cyclist Dougal Allan, who will be cheering on his own children, Flynn and Matilda, at the Challenge Wānaka triathlon festival next week.

Some 2100 children will be taking part in the festival this year, from age two and up.

‘‘Competing in and eventually winning Challenge Wānaka in 2016 and 2017 launched my profile into the world of international triathlon,’’ Allan said.

‘‘Challenge Wānaka was always known as one of the toughest and most honest long-distance triathlon events in the world and winning it was a huge badge of honour,’’ he said.

‘‘While these days I’m no longer competing, it’s great to be coaching some of those athletes ... for next weekend’s race.’’

Wānaka GP Andrew McLeod has participated in every race since its inception.

‘‘I don’t remember much of that first race in 2007 but I clearly remember crossing the line, already analysing what I’d done wrong, what I’d somehow done right and how I’d do it better next time,’’ he said.

‘‘Twenty years on — and after races across New Zealand, Australia, North America and Europe — I’m still learning.’’

This year’s event brings together more than 850 athletes competing in the Wānaka Half, including 376 athletes in the individual half event.