Ralph Fegan stands next to the memorial wall where plaques will be installed to remember lost aviators who had close ties to Wānaka Airport. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Aviators who had close ties to Wanaka Airport will soon be honoured by a new memorial wall being developed by a group of volunteers. Former Warbirds over Wanaka commentator and museum director Ian Brodie said it was important to remember those who had been lost. ‘‘From World War 2 veterans to senior conservation workers and young helicopter pilots — all of whose losses are still deeply felt in the community,’’ he said. At least 30 pilots and others will be featured on the memorial wall. Many contributed to the development of the airport including those already memorialised around it. The memorial plaques would be added to an existing wall located in front of the Crosswinds Cafe at the airport and would feature name plaques and QR codes providing short biographies and a memorial book on the Wanaka Airport website. The circular wall was designed and built by a local stonemason and funded by Queenstown Airport Corporation on behalf of Wanaka Airport. The idea originally came from former Wanaka Airport manager Ralph Fegan, he said. Skydive Lake Wanaka founder Jools Hall, whose late husband is featured on the wall, said she was really excited about the memorial opening. ‘‘These are stories of amazing aviators. ‘‘I feel really pleased that it is going to be a permanent reminder for the aviators at Wanaka Airport. ‘‘Wanaka Airport has had some tragedies and incredible stories of people that worked and volunteered at the New Zealand Fighter Pilots Museum for many years. ‘‘It’s a beautiful and permanent space at Wanaka Airport which holds so many memories and history,’’ she said. Ms Hall said anyone with a family member they would like included was invited to submit their names to the group. ‘‘It’s quite hard for us to track down because families have moved out of the area. ‘‘We’ve got two plaques on there at the moment, and two that are going to be put on hopefully in the next week. It’s brilliant we are building from there,’’ she said. The memorial wall is expected to open this year. evie.sinclair@odt.co.nz