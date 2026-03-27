The US Air Force F-22 Raptor is among the modern aircraft to pull out of the show. File photo: Supplied

No modern military will be at the Warbirds Over Wānaka airshow this Easter.

Organisers said the decision to withdraw was out of their control and they were not informed until this afternoon.

They vowed the event would still go ahead.

"We only refund tickets if we cancel the airshow, which we are not going to do," Warbirds Over Wānaka said in a Facebook post.

The programme had been due to feature combined air forces from New Zealand, Australia, the United States and Singapore.

The US Air Force F-22 Raptor Display Team would not be coming.

A full programme was planned, organisers said.

"The American Eagles are back, the Mk. XI Spitfire from the UK is already here, we have the debut of the world's only Yak-7B fighter and the Southern Force Pitts Special Aerobatic team are displaying for the first time.

"We have the Biggin Hill Trust Spitfire, P-51 and Avenger, gliders, helicopters and even a first ever Wānaka display by the quirky Airtruk - you're going to love it."

Reaction on Facebook was mixed.

Some people said the event would no longer be worth attending. Others said they were looking forward to it anyway.

In the first of a series of Facebook posts this evening, Warbirds Over Wānaka said world events and their impact on New Zealand were behind the decision.

"While it's a blow, especially not having the fast jets, the Warbirds team still has a packed programme."

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor John Glover said he expected the event would still be a wonderful celebration of aviation.

"I can wholly understand why the American military may not have the capability to come to Wānaka at Easter," he said.

Some people would be disappointed, particularly if they had been anticipating seeing aircraft that would now not be there.

"The event will go on. I'm sure it will be a great time."

Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board chairman Simon Telfer said he was convinced it would still be a strong event.

"We live in an interconnected world, and when there's events in other parts of the world, it can obviously have an impact," he said.

"It's a broad event . . . and I think it's going to be an enjoyable spectacle nevertheless."