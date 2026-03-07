Lani Martin specialises in dry brush painting and often paints portraits of loved ones, children and babies. PHOTO: EVIE SINCLAIR

Lani Martin was 21 and pregnant with her first child Hana when she picked up a paintbrush and started to paint.

Since then, she has found her passion and talent.

‘‘One afternoon, while waiting to go into labour, I randomly gave this dry brush technique a go. That was the beginning of it all. What started as something quiet and personal quickly grew into something more.’’

In some ways that moment shaped her style and love for her work. Martin specialises in the dry brush technique and often paints portraits of loved ones, children and babies.

She says these are universally relatable to all and commissioned pieces, of family or pets, sell well across Wa ¯naka.

‘‘There’s something incredibly meaningful about capturing someone precious to a family in such a timeless, stripped back way.’’

Since painting for over 15 years, she still cannot pick her favourite piece.

Martin has a unique style and has been surprised at how popular her work has been since she started to put herself out there.

‘‘It’s hard to choose one, because each piece carries a story. Often it’s the ones that are gifts, memorial pieces or portraits of children that stay with me the most. Knowing something I’ve created will hang in someone’s home for years, maybe even generations, is pretty special.’’

Martin is not originally from Wanaka. Like many here, she was born elsewhere and migrated to the mountains, where she spends a lot of her time walking or on her motorbike.

Having been born in Australia to Kiwi parents, the family moved to Wanaka when she was 5.

‘‘I went from beach life to mountains pretty quickly, and that contrast has always stayed with me. The beach still feels like home in many ways, but Central Otago has absolutely shaped who I am.

‘‘There’s something about the mountains and open spaces here that gets into your bones.’’

So, too, is art in her blood. As a young girl, she remembers spending most classes drawing and scribbling on her book covers, getting lost and paying little attention to what was being taught at the front of the classroom.

‘‘Creating has always felt very natural to me — it was just something I did without really thinking about it.

‘‘I remember the feeling more than anything. It felt calm, almost instinctive. There was something about the simplicity of black and white and the texture of the dry brush that just clicked for me.’’

This has translated to somewhat of a business since. She says she has never really had the confidence to promote her work, but seeing people’s reactions to it, and knowing others see the talent, has helped her see it herself.

Her commission work ranges between $500 and $1000.

‘‘I do have a quirky side to my personality that shows up in some of my personal art too, but my commission work is usually quite classic and emotive. I love focusing on expression and the small details that make someone uniquely them.’’

Having spent most of her life in Wa ¯naka she says the seasons and rugged landscape often inspire her, when out and about with her children, or solo.

‘‘I love Central Otago. the rawness, the seasons, the space. I’m happiest anywhere outdoors, whether that’s riding a motorbike in the middle of nowhere or heading out to bring home a deer for the table for the kids and me.’’

Martin hunts and shoots in the mountains, but admits killing the animal is the hardest part.

‘‘There are often tears, and I say a prayer for the animal.

‘‘That connection to nature definitely influences my work, even though most of it is portrait-based. There’s a simplicity and honesty here that I try to bring into my art.’’

Outside of art, her world revolves around her children and friends.

‘‘That balance of motherhood, creativity, and nature keeps me grounded.’’