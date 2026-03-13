Jordie Fisher and her calf Silverstream Lainey at the Wānaka A&P Show yesterday taking part in new event youth roundup. PHOTOS: EVIE SINCLAIR The best show in New Zealand by far. That is how Canterbury stud beef cattle breeder Anna Fisher describes the Wānaka A&P Show where the Fisher family are exhibiting both Charolais and Hereford cattle from their well-known Silverstream stud. Years ago, showing cattle was all about promoting individual studs and breeds but the main focus for the Fishers was to support a community event, she said. "We’re really, really passionate about our industry and that whole urban-rural connection. If we don’t have that, what do we have?" Richard Devine, of Australia, competes in the veterans’ wood chopping. That connection was very evident on the first day of the two-day show yesterday as thousands of people both from town and country converged on the showgrounds and adjacent Pembroke Park. Mrs Fisher’s own passion for cattle came through showing, initially entering her family’s Herefords at shows in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne. Now her daughter Jordie, 9, was in the show ring, having started her career exhibiting calves in 2024 when she was 7. At Wānaka, she was exhibiting her pet calf Silverstream Lainey, named after country music star Lainey Wilson, and her proud mother described her as a natural in the ring. Harvey Carroll (4) on holiday with his family from the Gold Coast. The family did not know the A&P show was on the weekend they were staying in Wānaka. She had been dedicated to Lainey, who she bucket-reared, feeding her 4L of milk twice a day — in two loads so she could carry it. The calf, which was weaned about 10 days ago, had a cruisey nature and was a good match for her young handler who absolutely adored her. There was a suggestion this year’s pet calf could be named Kaylee after another country music star: Kaylee Bell. Mrs Fisher said there was no better way to learn stockmanship and how to judge cattle than to be hands-on and that was another benefit of shows. Jordie’s brother Digby, 7, was already learning the traits of cattle, like muscle, depth and femininity. The family brought seven animals south from their home at Motukarara and they enjoyed catching up with what they called their show family — the same exhibitors that they caught up with at many shows. Attendees enjoy the 23°C weather during the day. "It’s just a lovely community thing to do and you’re all friends and you all support each other," she said. While winning was not the focus, having pride in the animals and presenting them in the best possible way was very important. It was a big ask to take a calf to its first show where there were a whole lot of things going on — balloons, children, people, flags — but, by the end of the day, they were being led in the grand parade and were settled and chewing their cud. Australian veteran woodchopping team member Richard Devine, 60, had been competing in wood chopping competitions for as long as he could remember. "I was kind of just born with it. I played a lot of sport growing up but this one stuck. I’m probably not good for much else now," he said. Bob Fellows and Colin Donalds, of the Wānaka Lions Club, man the barbecue at the Lions stall — a staple at the show since 1974. The 10-member team, all over 60, flew to New Zealand last week for the first leg in a veterans’ series which started in Invercargill earlier this week and was being held on both days of the Wānaka show. "It’s a best-out-of-three and the New Zealand team come over to us, so you get to know who your competition is. "There is lots of good banter that goes on even during the competition," he said. A semi-retired truck driver from Mount Gambier, South Australia, Mr Devine was competing at Wānaka for the first time. He and his wife planned to explore New Zealand in a campervan for the rest of the month. "Wanaka is very impressive, the weather is great, and we have had a pretty good time so far."