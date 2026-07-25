A women-only event held at Cardrona and Treble Cone ski fields hopes to build confidence and community among its participants. Cardrona and Treble Cone chief mountains officer Laura Hedley said Ngā Wāhine ō te Maunga is a weekend-long event for women of all abilities to improve their skiing and snowboarding in a sociable, safe and welcoming environment. “The event is staff-led and run, it was started by one of our team back in 2019 and has run almost every year since. “The idea came from an observation that there weren’t many events for ‘everyday’ skiers and snowboarders to progress. “Most were either for kids or high-performance athletes, and women in particular needed encouragement to invest time in their own skiing and snowboarding and a community to feel safe to push themselves in,” she said. The event is for women aged 15 and above. Ms Hedley said the team holds the event early in the season so women can meet other women “they can head up the maunga with for the rest of the season”. Proceeds from the event will go to the All In Cardrona foundation project, which improves accessibility and visibility for under-represented groups in the ski and snowboard community. Tickets for the event are $50 a day or $75 for both, not including a lift pass, tickets are limited. The weekend event is sponsored by The North Face. evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz