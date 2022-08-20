Saturday, 20 August 2022

Boulder removed after blocking traffic in Central Otago

    By Cas Saunders
    The boulder after it was removed from the road. Photo: Supplied
    A boulder blocked both lanes of traffic on SH8 between Cromwell and Clyde for part of this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said the boulder, which was about 4km north of Clyde, was impeding traffic on the southbound lane.
    A member of the public was seen attempting to assist police in removal of the rock.
    Police left the scene and contractors were working to remove the boulder and restore traffic in the area, a police spokesman said.
    The boulder, which was described as being "not too big" by a Waka Kotahi NZTA spokeswoman, was removed at approximately 10.40am.
    The road is now clear, and traffic has been restored on the road.

     

     

