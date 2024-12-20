Garden owners, artists to showcase passions

Artist Tania Mawhinney, of Alexandra, paints in Bill and Glenys Whittaker’s garden as part of the Art in the Garden tour in 2023. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

Art in the Garden is on again next month, set in gardens around Alexandra.

The event, which happens every two years, is promoted as an opportunity to relax and listen to local musicians in unique outdoor settings.

A statement advised people to bring their own chair, picnic lunch, wine or nibbles.

It is an event designed to take the whole day.

A Devonshire tea is included in the cost of the ticket.

In each garden a variety of local artists will be working on a wide range of creative projects. Many artists have interesting stories to tell about their passion and will be happy to chat with visitors. Artists will also have their work for sale.

For 2025, there are seven gardens along Dunstan and Springvale Rds. Most are close together and many are near the Otago Central Rail Trail.

The statement said each garden was unique and demonstrated what could be achieved when natural elements such as rocks, water and contours of the land were incorporated as design features. There was an astonishing range of beautiful trees, shrubs, annuals and perennial plants thriving in Alexandra’s extreme temperature range.

There were kitchen and orchard gardens focused on self-sufficiency, both summer and winter. Most garden owners would be on hand to meet visitors.

Judge Rock Vineyard, established in 1998, will be showcased during the event. Their wines have won many prestigious awards and tastings will be available.

The Salvation Army’s community vegetable garden — Eden Garden — will also be open both days for guided tours. Brian Seymour manages the gardens and his team of volunteers plant, grow and harvest a range of vegetables.

Ceramic artist Bridgette Pappe will welcome guests to her Gone Potty Studio and the Orchard Garden Cafe will also be open.

Art in the Garden invests profits back into the community through scholarships, which are open to everyone.

Art in the Garden is on January 11 and 12, from 10am to 3pm each day. Buy tickets at artinthegarden25.floktu.com. Tickets bought online get a $5 discount.