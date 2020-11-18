Gas cooker causes vehicles to catch fire in Cromwell

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Cromwell volunteer fire crews were called to the blaze, affecting two vehicles, after being alerted at 3.47pm.
A St John New Zealand spokesman added that one ambulance had been sent.
One person has received a burn injury but it is not believed to be life-threatening.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said that a van had been mainly affected by the fire, which had apparently broken out after a gas cooker was being used inside it.
Another vehicle parked nearby received more minor damage from the fire.
The vehicles were away from any sheds or other buildings, in the car park area at the Barry Ave holiday park.