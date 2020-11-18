Gas cooker causes vehicles to catch fire in Cromwell

Two vehicles were damaged when they caught fire at a Cromwell holiday park today. Photo: Shannon Thomson

One person in a moderate condition was taken to Dunstan Hospital by St John ambulance after a fire affecting two vehicles, at the Chalets Holiday Park, in Cromwell, this afternoon.

Cromwell volunteer fire crews were called to the blaze, affecting two vehicles, after being alerted at 3.47pm.

A St John New Zealand spokesman added that one ambulance had been sent.

One person has received a burn injury but it is not believed to be life-threatening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said that a van had been mainly affected by the fire, which had apparently broken out after a gas cooker was being used inside it.

Another vehicle parked nearby received more minor damage from the fire.

The vehicles were away from any sheds or other buildings, in the car park area at the Barry Ave holiday park.