Hall renovation grant approved

The Earnscleugh Hall. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Vincent Community Board approved a grant of more than $19,000 for renovations to the Earnscleugh Hall at its meeting at Clyde last week.

Last December, the Earnscleugh Community Society requested $18,216.31 for repairs to the 98-year-old hall’s supper room ceiling as well as repairs to the guttering and wiring.

The board meeting agenda said funds would be drawn from the Earnscleugh Amenity Trust Fund, which was set up to help fund maintenance of recreation facilities in the area, such as the hall.

The trust is managed by the Central Otago District Council.

The society also asked for an additional $1294.38 to replace two interior doors, which would bring the total requested and approved by the board to $19,510.69.

The replacement doors will be installed by a retired joiner at no cost.

— Ella Jenkins