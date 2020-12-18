Info sought on Alexandra aggravated robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an aggravated robbery at Pioneer Park in Alexandra on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman said a youth was reportedly threatened by a group of people with a knife.

The group ran from the scene toward Thompson St.

No one was injured in the incident.

A youth has subsequently been charged with aggravated robbery and was scheduled to appear in youth court today, while another youth was assisting police with inquiries.

However, police still wanted to hear from anyone who saw the incident or had any information about it.

They can contact police on 105 and quote file number 201217/9944.