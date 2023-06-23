Meth and guns seized in Central Otago organised crime raids

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police swooped on three properties yesterday acting on search warrants were "in relation to the supply of methamphetamine by people linked to organised crime groups in Christchurch and Invercargill".
At two of the Alexandra addresses officers found methamphetamine, items used in the supply of methamphetamine, meth utensils, ammunition, and a firearm, police said in a statement.
Inquiries were continuing and further arrests were likely, police said.
Teams of officers were seen yesterday converging on a house in Centennial Ave and an industrial address in Russell St in Alexandra.
At the peak of the operation six police cars were at Centennial Ave.