Meth and guns seized in Central Otago organised crime raids

Drugs, guns and ammunition linked to organised crime have been seized in police raids on addresses in Alexandra and Cromwell.

Police swooped on three properties yesterday acting on search warrants were "in relation to the supply of methamphetamine by people linked to organised crime groups in Christchurch and Invercargill".

At two of the Alexandra addresses officers found methamphetamine, items used in the supply of methamphetamine, meth utensils, ammunition, and a firearm, police said in a statement.

Police at the Centennial Ave address yesterday.

A 37-year-old woman will appear in Alexandra District Court on June 29 on methamphetamine and firearms charges.

Inquiries were continuing and further arrests were likely, police said.

Teams of officers were seen yesterday converging on a house in Centennial Ave and an industrial address in Russell St in Alexandra.

At the peak of the operation six police cars were at Centennial Ave.